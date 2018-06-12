Entrepreneur Elon Musk Rolls Out A Hot New Product

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Entrepreneur Elon Musk is rolling out a hot new product. For $500, you can have your own flame thrower. Twenty-thousand people ordered one of these. They sold out in days. It might sound dangerous, but thankfully, the order form has terms and conditions that would make Dr. Seuss proud - I will not use this in a house. I will not point this at my spouse. I will not use this in an unsafe way. The best use is creme brulee. What could go wrong here? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.