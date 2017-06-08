A Musical Opus In A Single Note

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A man named Domingos-Antonio Gomes has set a Guinness World Record for his mastery of piano. Not for a complicated concerto or other piece of music, Gomes has won for playing one note, a B7 key, over and over as many times as he could in a minute. His technique is to alternate between two fingers. And it paid off. He beat the previous record by hitting that key 824 times.

