McDonald's Billboard In New Mexico Makes A Pot Joke

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Stoner jokes don't meet the standards at McDonald's. A billboard promotes McDonald's food on a New Mexico road - shows a breakfast wrap, eggs and sausage rolled in a tortilla. And the slogan says, usually when you roll something this good, it's illegal. Well, usually when you make a pot joke, corporate headquarters tells you to take it down. Aside from taste, it's not always accurate. The billboard is near Colorado where the thing you roll would be legal. It's MORNING EDITION.