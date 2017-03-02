A Mouse Causes A Delayed Flight

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Flying is full of unknowns. There could be delays of all kinds - weather, mechanical, no crew. A recent flight from London to San Francisco was delayed because of a mouse. One passenger tweeted - just had my flight cancelled because of a mouse onboard the plane. Could it not get a visa? The airline found a new plane, and four hours later, they were ready for takeoff. British Airways said, quote, "everyone with two legs is now on their way to California, and we are sorry for the delay." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.