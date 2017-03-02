Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Mouse Causes A Delayed Flight

Published March 2, 2017 at 5:08 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Flying is full of unknowns. There could be delays of all kinds - weather, mechanical, no crew. A recent flight from London to San Francisco was delayed because of a mouse. One passenger tweeted - just had my flight cancelled because of a mouse onboard the plane. Could it not get a visa? The airline found a new plane, and four hours later, they were ready for takeoff. British Airways said, quote, "everyone with two legs is now on their way to California, and we are sorry for the delay." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories