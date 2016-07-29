Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Will This 'David' Go Under Cover?

Published July 29, 2016 at 5:35 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. An important vote is expected soon in Russia, where St. Petersburg residents will decide on dressing a statue. The 16-foot replica of Michelangelo's David prompted one local woman to complain that the giant naked statue spoils the city's historic appearance and warps children's souls. In response, the city announced a Dress David initiative. Residents will vote on clothing for the statue next month. One option on the ballot - keep him as he is. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories