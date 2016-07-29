Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

MTV's Rewinding The '90s With A New Channel

Published July 29, 2016 at 5:52 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The '90s are back. Pokemon has taken over the world yet again with smartphones replacing the Game Boy. The Tanner family has returned, though new episodes of "Full House" are streaming on the internet. And we have a Clinton running for president, but this time, a woman. Driving home the nostalgia, MTV is reviving '90s' favorites like "Beavis & Butt-head" on a new channel, MTV Classic - classic soon to be vintage. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories