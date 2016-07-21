Will The Real RNC Please Stand Up

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary wants to clear up confusion. The Canadian police force tells the CBC that, yes, their initials are RNC. Yes, their Twitter name begins with RNC, but they are not the Republican National Committee. During this week's convention, the Canadians have received messages about Melania Trump's speech and U.S. gun laws. The Canadians insist they came by the initials RNC first since they've been around since 1729. It's MORNING EDITION.