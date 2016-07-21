Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Will The Real RNC Please Stand Up

Published July 21, 2016 at 5:42 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary wants to clear up confusion. The Canadian police force tells the CBC that, yes, their initials are RNC. Yes, their Twitter name begins with RNC, but they are not the Republican National Committee. During this week's convention, the Canadians have received messages about Melania Trump's speech and U.S. gun laws. The Canadians insist they came by the initials RNC first since they've been around since 1729. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories