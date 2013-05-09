Bringing The World Home To You

Gas Scare Attributed To Firm's Educational Cards

Published May 9, 2013

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

A natural gas company in Great Falls, Mont., wanted to educate consumers. So it printed up 25,000 scratch-and-sniff cards to show how a gas leak would smell. Then yesterday, the company tossed some of the cards. And as they were crushed in a garbage truck, the gas smell filled the town.

Several buildings were evacuated after people reported gas leaks. The company apologized, but said that their campaign, in a sense, worked.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

