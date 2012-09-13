Man Tries To Pay For Beer With Bartender's Card

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A guy walks into a bar in Miami Beach. He orders a drink, puts a credit card down and things start going wrong. The bartender began to suspect the card did not belong to the customer. His first clue was that the card had the bartender's name. Police say the customer had stolen it from the bartender's car. The man claims he found it on the ground. Either way, put an extra tip on there, bartender. Go get yourself something really nice. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.