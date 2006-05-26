Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Dive into a Sea of Good Summer Food

By Bonny Wolf
Published May 26, 2006 at 3:45 PM EDT
Sunday Suppers at Luques

This time of year, many people try to eat less to fit into their swimsuits. I try to eat more.

Summer is the eating season. There's no better time to eat locally and seasonally, which today is compulsory. Gorgeous fruits and vegetables spill out of the stalls at farmers markets. Crabs and oysters are pulled from the waters. There are barbecues and picnics. Life slows down and it's important to have the right food while you're braking.

Cookbooks can help. Plus, there are gorgeous color photographs.

I'm always looking for dishes that are easy but look hard, that keep you out of the kitchen but still make your friends feel special.

So I turn to authors such as Pam Anderson and Ina Garten.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Bonny Wolf
NPR commentator Bonny Wolf grew up in Minnesota and has worked as a reporter and editor at newspapers in New Jersey and Texas. She taught journalism at Texas A&M University where she encouraged her student, Lyle Lovett, to give up music and get a real job. Wolf gives better advice about cooking and eating, and contributes her monthly food essay to NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday. She is also a contributing editor to "Kitchen Window," NPR's Web-only, weekly food column.
See stories by Bonny Wolf