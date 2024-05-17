Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

Trouble with sex: understanding hypersexuality and sex addiction

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita Rao
Published May 17, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT
An illustration of an unmade bed with an open laptop, a Hitachi wand, crumpled tissues, a bra and wrinkled clothes on top. There is also a bottle of lube on a table next to the bed.
Charnel Hunter

Compulsive sexual behavior has many names and no one clear diagnosis. But what is agreed upon is that when sex prohibits you from living life the way you want, that’s an issue. And there is help available.

Hypersexuality, sex addiction and compulsive sexual behavior are all terms used to describe the experience of those who struggle with sexual urges and behaviors to the point that it interferes with work, relationships and everyday life.

In this episode, host Anita Rao breaks down misconceptions around hypersexuality with sex-positive psychologist Dr. Krista Nabar, who is the executive director and founder of the Carolina Sexual Wellness Center and has a doctorate in clinical psychology. Krista also shares her research into causes, symptoms and treatment methods for hypersexuality.

Then, Anita talks with author Erica Garza about her experience with sex addiction and her road to recovery, which she documents in her memoir “Getting Off: One Woman’s Journey Through Sex and Porn Addiction.” Mz. Cici, a content creator who raises awareness about hypersexuality on social media due to her own diagnosis, joins the conversation as well.

Special thanks to author Sue William Silverman, the author of “Love Sick: One Woman’s Journey Through Sexual Addiction,” for sharing her story with us.

Hypersexuality: Commonly Asked Questions

What is hypersexuality?

Hypersexuality, also called sex addiction and compulsive sexual behavior, “means people who engage in too much sex or sexual behavior despite having negative consequences,” said Dr. Krista Nabar of the Carolina Sexual Wellness Center.

But since there’s no “normal” sexual behavior, what defines “too much” varies situationally.

What *isn’t* hypersexuality?

Hypersexuality ≠ sex offending

Those who experience hypersexuality and those who engage in illegal boundary crossing behavior like sex offending are two distinct groups of people.

While there is some overlap, the conflation occurs out of a cultural stigma around sex, Dr. Nabar said. “We can cognitively organize what's happening if we just demonize both groups and put them in [the ‘bad sex’ box].”

What are the causes?

Issues with sexual behavior can arise as a coping mechanism for negative experiences, whether that has to do with mental health, relationship difficulties, self-esteem issues or conflict at work, Dr. Nabar said.

But, she added, the overarching answer is: unknown. Medical experts are still conducting research to better understand hypersexuality.

How is it treated?

Treatment is highly individualized. But routes people pursue include therapy, medication (depending on the cause) and 12 step groups.

Please note: This episode originally aired January 20, 2023.

Tags
Embodied Embodied Radio ShowSexualityKrista NabarErica GarzaMz. Cicihypersexuality
Stay Connected
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
See stories by Anita Rao