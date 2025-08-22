Tour bus involved in rollover crash on I-90 near Pembroke, N.Y.

Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
President Trump initiated a redistricting arms race when he urged Texas to redraw its congressional map to boost Republicans. It's part of a broader trend of Trump pushing the limits of democracy when it comes to consolidating power.