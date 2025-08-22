Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

Tour bus involved in rollover crash on I-90 near Pembroke, N.Y.

By Ryan Zunner,
Juana Summers
Published August 22, 2025 at 4:03 PM EDT

Authorities are calling a bus crash in upstate New York a "mass casualty" incident.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ryan Zunner
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Stories From This Author