UNC, Duke partner on NC's first stand-alone children's hospital coming to the Triangle area

UNC Health and Duke Health systems are partnering to create the state's first freestanding children's hospital. North Carolina Children's hospital will be funded by more than $2 billion approved by the state General Assembly and both health systems.

"This is a tremendous and unique opportunity to work together to reimagine how we deliver life-changing care to our region's most vulnerable, and we are grateful for the support of our state's legislature," said Craig Albanese, the CEO of Duke University Health System.

UNC Health CEO Wesley Burks said the partnership between UNC Health and Duke Health is ongoing.

"This partnership is aimed at elevating the care that's available for all children in North Carolina," he said, during Tuesday's press conference announcing the collaboration on the hospital.

Plans for the facility include 500 beds, an outpatient care center and children's behavioral health center. Gov. Josh Stein, who was also in attendance, said the children's hospital is needed.

"It turns out that last year, Children's Flight for Hope, which is a charity that flies children across the country to get health care that they need, flew more children out of North Carolina than any other state in this country," he said. "It does not need to be that way. It should not be that way."

This new partnership will also include research and education backed by the medical schools of both universities.

A spokesperson for UNC Health said health officials want to pick a site location by this summer in the greater Triangle area. A groundbreaking is expected for North Carolina Children's health campus in 2027, and construction could take about six years.