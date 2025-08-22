Bringing The World Home To You

Boone's Hunger and Health Coalition and Community Care Clinic to merge

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published August 22, 2025 at 4:43 PM EDT
Two Boone-based health nonprofits are merging.

The Hunger and Health Coalition and the Community Care Clinic aren’t exactly strangers. They’ve shared a workspace in the same building off Bamboo Road for almost 20 years.

They also share similar missions. Hunger and Health provides medicine and healthy food to vulnerable populations across the region. The clinic provides free healthcare to low-income, uninsured patients.

Now, Hunger and Health is integrating the clinic into its organization.

Kayla Lasure, director of marketing and communications for the coalition, says a person who comes into the clinic with a diagnosis of diabetes, for example, will now also be able to speak to a coalition nutritionist about dietary changes.

“And then also, in the same building, they're able to get all of the food that they might need in order to help them make that change," she says. "So we will just have now a team of people that will be able to take care of that person from start to finish, regardless of whatever their need is.”

Lasure says the demand for the services the combined nonprofits can provide has grown in the wake of Helene.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
