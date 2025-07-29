North Carolina's No Visa dance party collaborates with UK promoter Keep Hush

The Triangle's burgeoning underground dance music scene is getting noticed by well-established groups across the pond. It's a testament to the work that local DJs have put in over the past decade.

"There’s a new wave of DJs and producers here pushing things forward in really interesting ways," said Alec Lomami, a Triangle-based DJ and founder of No Visa , a brand of dance parties that started in Chapel Hill and has grown around the Triangle.

In late August, London's Keep Hush , which describes itself as a global dance music platform and community, will put on a collaboration show with No Visa. It will bring international attention to Durham as Keep Hush livestreams and archives dance parties from around the world.

No Visa Poster for the No Visa x Keep Hush event

The show is scheduled for August 23 at PS37 in Durham's Central Park District.

This is the first time Keep Hush has come to North Carolina. "Keep Hush coming to Durham feels like a testament to that momentum," Lomami says. "Hopefully it encourages more people across the state and beyond to start paying closer attention to what’s building here."

No Visa was launched by Lomami and his brother Mike in Chapel Hill in 2019. Since then they've gone on to cultivate a dance club scene that has been building in momentum and has helped put eyes on North Carolina in the worldwide dance music scene.