Senate Republicans are proposing eliminating the state’s protections for drinking water from Jordan and Falls lakes, in favor of new measures that could…
Durham County Commissioners have approved a plan to buy 260 acres of land near Falls Lake. The board voted 3-2 this week to purchase the property in east…
Officials with the City of Raleigh may ask for some changes to be made to how much water they can use from Falls Lake Reservoir. The request may delay…
Wake County Commissioners' efforts to reduce the amount of pollution in Falls Lake and Jordan Lake got a little complicated this week.Gurnal Scott: Both…
Raleigh is hoping to build another sustainable energy facility. This one would be a hydroelectric plant at the Falls Lake Dam.Dave DeWitt: Raleigh already…