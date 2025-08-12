WUNC's 2025 guide to fall music festivals

Festival season is officially underway here in North Carolina. With so many options, it's a lot to keep up with so we've rounded up what's going on in and around the Triangle in one convenient location for you. From tried and true staples like Hopscotch to newer offerings like Raleighwood, here is your guide to music festivals this fall.

The festivals range in price with different pricing tiers, but anything marked with a 💲 denotes a free festival.

The Big What? The Big What? 2025

The Big What?

Aug 21 - Aug 23

Shakori Hills Community Arts Center, Pittsboro

Performances from: Big Something, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Susto

The Big What? is an annual music festival presented by the Burlington-based band Big Something in partnership with Possum Holler Productions. Held in Pittsboro at the Shakori Hills Community Arts Center, the festival is now in its 11th year and features a lineup for local and regional musicians plus late night DJs, artists, and vendors.

John Coltrane Jazz and Blues Festival

Aug 30 - Aug 31

Oak Hollow Park, High Point

Performances from: Snarky Puppy, Meshell Ndegeocello, Stanley Clarke

The John Coltrane Jazz and Blues Festival brings some of the biggest names in jazz, blues, and R&B to the Piedmont for a special celebration of the legacy of one of the most iconic musicians of all time. Coltrane was born in Hamlet, North Carolina but High Point is where he grew up and first learned to play the saxophone.

End of Summer Block Party

Aug 30 💲

Gipson Play Plaza at Dorthea Dix Park, Raleigh

Performances from: Orquestra K'Che, The Back Pocket, Africa Unplugged

Presented by Oak City Music Collective and Dix Park, the End of Summer Block Party is a free music and arts event taking place at Raleigh's Dorthea Dix park. The event features world music, local art, food trucks, and other family friendly activities.

Raleighwood Raleighwood Festival

Raleighwood

Aug 30

4118 Old Poole Road, Raleigh

Performances from: Jordan Ward, Lesthegenius & Friends, Weston Estate

Now in its second year, the Raleighwood Festival brings together more than 20 mostly local artists from a range of genres together. The festival, founded by Raleigh rapper LesTheGenius, will also feature carnival games, interactive art exhibits, and local food trucks and vendors.

Hopscotch Music Festival

Sep 4 - Sep 6

Downtown Raleigh

Performances from: My Morning Jacket, Earl Sweatshirt, Sparks, Superchunk

Now in its 15th year, the Hopscotch Music Festival is one of the city's most anticipated annual festivals. With two main stages at City Plaza and Moore Square, the festival also utilizes local music clubs like Kings and The Pour House. These smaller clubs are also home to day parties that are often free to the public and feature performances from local favorites and sometimes other bands in town to play the festival.

NC Folk Festival NC Folk Festival 2025

NC Folk Festival

Sep 12 - Sep 14 💲

Downtown Greensboro

Performances from: Arrested Development, Steep Canyon Rangers, Sammy Rae and The Friends

The NC Folk Festival brings together artists from across multiple genres ranging from funk and soul to Latin and roots music. This year's lineup highlights include Arrested Development, Peter One, and Lizzie No along with local favorites like Jack The Radio and Chatham Rabbits. It's a free event that takes place across several venues in downtown Greensboro.

Carrboro Music Festival

Sep 28 💲

Downtown Carrboro

Performances from: TBA

The Carrboro Music Festival is an annual celebration of local music presented by the Town of Carrboro and the Carrboro Tourism Development Authority. It's a free event that takes over most of the town with stages set up at Fitch Lumber, Weaver Street Market, Cat's Cradle, along with various other spots throughout Carrboro. The event officially kicks off on the afternoon of September 27 with an open mic at Town Commons and a show at the Cat's Cradle Back Room.

Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance

Oct 2 - Oct 5

Shakori Hills Community Arts Center, Pittsboro

Performances from: Donna The Buffalo, The Del McCoury Band, George Porter Jr. & The Runnin' Pardners

The Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance is a biannual event held in Pittsboro. Expect a wide variety of genres of music from bluegrass to funk, plus family friendly activities ranging from dance workshops to arts and crafts. The festival also has accommodations for camping out.

Pinecone Raleigh Wide Open 2025

Raleigh Wide Open

Oct 2 - Oct 4 💲

Downtown Raleigh

Performances from: Blue Cactus, Dom Flemons, Town Mountain

When it was announced that the International Bluegrass Music Association festival was leaving Raleigh after its 2024 event, people were concerned. Fortunately, Raleigh-based PineCone, who produced the festival for the past 12 years, stepped up and are introducing a new festival in 2025 called Raleigh Wide Open. Expect something very similar to the IBMA festival, a free event that will take over the streets of downtown Raleigh with stages set up for roots music plus local vendors for arts, crafts, food, and drink. There is also a ticketed show at Red Hat Amphitheater on the evening of October 3 featuring Greensky Bluegrass and JJ Grey & Mofro.

Slingshot Festival

Oct 10 - Oct 12

Durham

Performances from: Sofia Kourtesis, Marie Davidson (Live), Nick Leon

The Slingshot Festival is considered the South's premiere festival for dance and electronic music. After kicking off in Athens, Georgia, the festival moved to Durham in 2021. In addition to performances from both local and internationally known artists, you can also expect workshops and lectures from some of the leading names in electronic music today.

Sleepy Cat Records Sleepy Fest 2025

Sleepy Fest

Oct 11

Saxapahaw

Performances from: Alice Gerrard, Hard Drive, Made of Oak

For the second year in a row Sleepy Fest is taking place in Saxapahaw at and around the Haw River Ballroom. The festival, produced by the Carrboro based Sleepy Cat record label, brings together artists on Sleepy Cat and some of their friends from around the area. You'll also find local food and drinks plus an arts and makers market.

Harvest Jam Music & Arts Festival

Oct 18

Bowstring Brewyard, Raleigh

Performances from: Lettuce, Runaway Gin (A Tribute To Phish), Neighbor

Harvest Jam Music & Arts Festival is a brand new all-day festival taking place at Raleigh's Bowstring Brewyard. You'll find local art, beer, and art installations plus two stages of music throughout the day.

