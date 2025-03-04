Youth Reporting Internships

-
Some doctors in N.C. are encouraging individuals to get vaccinated against measles, as there have been more than 160 cases in nine states so far this year.
The study, published in scientific journal Nature, is the first to find empirical evidence for the “magnetic mapping” ability.
'Strong as steel yet lightweight as aluminum': Raleigh company takes 'revolutionary' material to marketLikening it to a metal bubble wrap, AMM says their "composite metal foam" design can make almost any metal or alloy 100 times more energy absorbent, three times lighter, more radiation resistant and 7.5 times longer-lasting in extreme heat fires.
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center aims to comfort dying patients through the international "No One Dies Alone" program.
As a potential TikTok ban looms, some NC residents are eyeing another Chinese social media app: RedNoteThe Supreme Court upheld the ruling that could ban TikTok on Sunday, but “TikTok refugees” across the country are already finding new platforms.
Duke and UNC Health follow WakeMed’s steps by restricting access to visitors under 12 years old, among other precautions.
Dale Folwell has spent his eight years as Treasurer investigating what he calls the healthcare "cartel." Treasurer-elect Brad Briner said he may approach things differently.
The Wilmington 1898 Museum for Healing, Education, and Democracy aims to tell the story of the only successful coup in American history.
Every 15 days, someone is killed on Durham’s roads. Max Tendler talked to pedestrians at busy Durham intersections to see how they felt walking around the city without a car. Then, she spoke with the people designing plans to make Durham safer.
Dr. Zach Willis with UNC Children's explains the national rise in bacterial pneumonia cases and what parents can do to keep kids healthy.