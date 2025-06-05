Cumberland County commissioners halt Crown Center construction

Cumberland County commissioners have pulled the plug on a new performing arts center in downtown Fayetteville. The decision follows months of reviews into the Crown Event Center and its construction costs.

"This decision wasn't made lightly. I believe that it reflects our commitment to fiscal responsibility, transparent governance and practical solutions that best serve our community's long-term interests," commission chairman Kirk deViere said after Wednesday night's 5-2 vote to halt construction on the project.

The previous board of commissioners held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Crown Center late last November. The $145 million facility, which would include a 3,000-seat theatre, was projected to open in 2027.

A new board, with three newly elected members, unanimously voted in March for a 30-day pause on the project. The commission asked a law firm to carry out a "comprehensive review" of the Crown Center and its associated construction costs.

Findings of that review were presented to the commission at a special meeting Wednesday night. It found that costs for the project would continue to rise due to inflation and the Trump administration's tariffs. The review also showed the Crown Center would need a $33 million parking, which was not included in financing for the original project.

DeViere said the county will now look at renovating the decades-old Crown Coliseum theatre as an alternative.