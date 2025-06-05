Bringing The World Home To You

Cumberland County commissioners halt Crown Center construction

WUNC | By Bradley George
Published June 5, 2025 at 3:13 PM EDT
A rendering of the Crown Event Center, a planned event center and venue in Fayetteville North Carolina.
Cumberland County Government
The Crown Event Center was scheduled to open in 2027.

Cumberland County commissioners have pulled the plug on a new performing arts center in downtown Fayetteville. The decision follows months of reviews into the Crown Event Center and its construction costs.

"This decision wasn't made lightly. I believe that it reflects our commitment to fiscal responsibility, transparent governance and practical solutions that best serve our community's long-term interests," commission chairman Kirk deViere said after Wednesday night's 5-2 vote to halt construction on the project.

The previous board of commissioners held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Crown Center late last November. The $145 million facility, which would include a 3,000-seat theatre, was projected to open in 2027.

A new board, with three newly elected members, unanimously voted in March for a 30-day pause on the project. The commission asked a law firm to carry out a "comprehensive review" of the Crown Center and its associated construction costs.

Findings of that review were presented to the commission at a special meeting Wednesday night. It found that costs for the project would continue to rise due to inflation and the Trump administration's tariffs. The review also showed the Crown Center would need a $33 million parking, which was not included in financing for the original project.

DeViere said the county will now look at renovating the decades-old Crown Coliseum theatre as an alternative.
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
