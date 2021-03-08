-
He leads in ribbon-cuttings and celebrations of life. Mitch Colvin took over his family’s funeral home before running for office. His day-job provides…
Last week state officials held a public forum in Bladen County to share information and address concerns about GenX, the unregulated chemical produced by…
Inmates at the Cumberland County Detention Center can now study for a high school equivalency test while they await release or trial.Major Tandra Adams…
After events involving a six-year-old student who identifies as the opposite gender, a Cumberland County school board member says he hopes to develop a…
A Cumberland County judge held a hearing today for four death row inmates are learning how their cases will proceed under the Racial Justice Act.Gurnal…
Fayetteville's city council has approved new dog limits. Starting July 1st, people living in apartments will only be able to keep two dogs, and people…
The state's first Racial Justice Act hearing will get underway today in Cumberland County.Jessica Jones: Judge Gregory Weeks will preside over the…
Researchers at N.C. State are working with Cumberland County Schools in an effort to improve education among foster children. The university's Department…