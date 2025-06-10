Fayetteville youth curfew set to be officially enforced soon to help address juvenile crime

Some Fayetteville residents have concerns over the city's new youth curfew slated to start being enforced in a few weeks. Last month, the city council approved the new ordinance in an effort to address juvenile crime.

The Youth Protection Safety Ordinance forbids anyone under the age of 16 from being in public between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. without a parent or guardian. Parents of curfew violators could face up to a $500 fine. Angela Tatum is a Fayetteville resident, who opposes the curfew. But during Monday's city council meeting , she still gave suggestions to go along with the curfew.

“Provide the community with a list of programs that will be operational between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.,” she said. “Provide a list of organizations and nonprofits receiving funding as a part of the city's youth engagement plan, and how each organization plans to provide programs and the hours of operation.”Moving forward, in addition to the ordinance, the city council is planning to increase CrimeStoppers reward money, and youth programming, like midnight basketball.

What does this mean for officers?

Training for the youth safety ordinance with the city's police department is underway. Interim Police Chief Todd Joyce said for now, initial verbal warnings will be given to curfew breakers.

“Officers may still issue warnings on the first offense, if it is just the curfew is the only concern,” he said, at Monday’s city council meeting. “However, if there are times where officers may engage with the youth and they may have committed a criminal offense, the officers will follow the same protocol in which they have been doing during the same time frame.”

Joyce added depending on the offense, officers could file juvenile petitions or even pursue charges against others involved in an incident.

The curfew will officially be enforced starting July 9. He said a 30-day grace period is currently underway. That means no citations will be issued until the July 9 start date.