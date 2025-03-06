Cumberland County commissioners ask for 'pause' on Crown Event Center construction

Cumberland County is putting the brakes on construction of the Crown Event Center in Downtown Fayetteville.

The $144 million facility, scheduled to open in 2027, will replace the nearly 60-year-old Crown Coliseum with a three-story venue that can host concerts, conventions, and other large events.

The decision came after the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners met in closed session for more than an hour Wednesday. After returning to open session, commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution calling for “30-day pause on the Crown Event Center project to allow for a comprehensive project review.”

Speaking to media after the meeting, commission chairman Kirk deViere said he wanted to ensure taxpayer money is spent wisely.

“The 30-day pause will allow us to engage an independent third-party counsel to conduct a comprehensive review of the project's progress, evaluate all aspects of the current work and address any concerns that may exist,” he said.

Attorney Scott Flowers of the Hutchens Law Firm will carry out the review. deViere said commissioners will provide updates through the media and its regular meetings.

When asked if he had specific concerns about the Crown Event Center project, deViere said no. But he noted that the previous commission approved the project and three new members, himself included, were elected in November.

“We're committing to ensuring that every decision that we take that we make on your behalf, and we don't take those decisions lightly, that they reflect the values of accountability and transparency, we will make sure that everyone stays informed during the process,” deViere said.