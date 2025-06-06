Your roadmap to some local Pride Month events in NC
Chapel Hill – Saturday, June 7
Chapel Hill’s 4th annual Pride Promenade: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Chapel Hill’s Pride Promenade will be held at two locations: the Peace and Justice Plaza and the 140 West Franklin Plaza. It will include drag performances, a dance party, and vendors. The celebrations start at noon.
Apex – Saturday, June 14
Pride Festival: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Pride Festival will be held on Saturday in Apex on at the Town Hall Campus on 73 Hunter St. The festival will feature live music, a kids zone with inflatables and games as well as food trucks and other local vendors.
Raleigh – Sunday, June 8
Pride Ride Tours: 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.
- The Raleigh Trolley Tour will highlight historical locations, neighborhoods, and other important places that represent the evolution of the city's LGBTQ community. The "Pride Ride" Tours will start at the Mordecai Historic Park on 1 Mimosa St in Raleigh. Tickets cost $12 per person. Raleigh – Friday and Saturday, June 20 - 21
Out! Raleigh Pride: 6 p.m - 10 p.m and 12 noon to 7 p.m.
- Raleigh Pride is returning for its 13th year on Fayetteville Street downtown. Participants can expect live entertainment, local vendors, and artists.
Durham – Saturday, June 14
Pride Block Party: 4 - 9 p.m.
- A Durham-based wellness spa is hosting its third annual Pride block party on 607 William Vickers Ave. Auroraflow's Pride event will include vendors, a petting zoo, and drag shows.
Fayetteville – Saturday, June 21
Pride Festival: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Fayetteville's Pride Festival will be held at the Crown Complex. This year's event is indoors. There will be food vendors, drag shows, as well as kids and teen areas.