Women in Combat

-
American women were officially banned from serving in combat roles until 2013. But the new book “Ashley’s War: The Untold Story of a Team of Women…
-
American women were officially banned from serving in combat roles until 2013. But the new book “Ashley’s War: The Untold Story of a Team of Women…
-
This month, 19 women began the course to become Army Rangers at Ft. Benning, Ga. It marks the first time females have been permitted to train for the…
-
This month, 19 women began the course to become Army Rangers at Ft. Benning, Ga. It marks the first time females have been permitted to train for the…
-
Army General Jeffrey A. Sinclair's sexual assault trial began yesterday. General Sinclair is one of the highest ranking military officers to be tried by…
-
Army General Jeffrey A. Sinclair's sexual assault trial began yesterday. General Sinclair is one of the highest ranking military officers to be tried by…
-
When Patricia Harris became leader of the North Carolina Department of the American Legion, she was the first African-American and the first female to…
-
When Patricia Harris became leader of the North Carolina Department of the American Legion, she was the first African-American and the first female to…