Addressing Sexual Assault In The U.S. Military

Army General Jeffrey A. Sinclair's sexual assault trial began yesterday. General Sinclair is one of the highest ranking military officers to be tried by jury. The case comes just as legislation to address sexual assault in the military goes before the Senate for a vote. Host Frank Stasio talks about the Sinclair case with Washington Post reporter Craig Whitlock. He also speaks with Commander Patricia Harris, head of the North Carolina Department of the American Legion; and Greg Jacob, policy director of the Service Women's Action Network, about the broader issues surrounding sexual assault in the military.