Women Enroll In Army's Toughest Training

This month, 19 women began the course to become Army Rangers at Ft. Benning, Ga.

It marks the first time females have been permitted to train for the special operations team.

Under current military policy, women are still not allowed to serve in the Ranger regiment. The Pentagon is trying to determine whether women can handle the Army's toughest training.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC military reporter Jay Price about the Army's newest assessment of female soldiers.

This U.S. Army video shows Ranger candidates during their training, including the water confidence test.

