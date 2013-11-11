American Legion Commander Shatters Barriers

When Patricia Harris became leader of the North Carolina Department of the American Legion, she was the first African-American and the first female to take the post.

A second generation legionnaire, Harris served in the Persian Gulf War. Her experiences give a window into some of the issues facing America’s modern military: women in combat, sexual assault, the transition to civilian life and veteran healthcare. Host Frank Stasio talks with Commander Harris about her service and the work of the American Legion in North Carolina.