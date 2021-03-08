-
It takes a lot to evolve a tail worthy of combat. Researchers at N.C. State University have found that only huge, slow vegetarians with body armor…
There is no doubt that Charles Darwin’s trip to the Galapagos Islands in the 1830s changed his life’s work. It put him on the path to develop his…
What is life and its meaning?That question has perplexed philosophers and other theoretical scientists for centuries.They have sought both spiritual and…
The trail of ants across the kitchen counter may be a nuisance to some, but to biologist Adrian Smith, it is a fascinating phenomenon full of mystery.…
From horns to claws, teeth and talons, the animal kingdom features many natural weapons.But evolutionary biologist Doug Emlen wanted to know why, in some…
When a guy goes out to the club, he might throw on his best clothes or a flashy chain or spike up his hair to impress the ladies. People call this…