'The Physics Of Life': Duke Professor Redefines Our Existence

"The Physics of Life" by Adrian Bejan
Adrian Bejan
/

What is life and its meaning?

That question has perplexed philosophers and other theoretical scientists for centuries.

They have sought both spiritual and intellectual guidance to come up with intricate conclusions for what it means to be alive.

But mechanical engineer Adrian Bejan says there is a much simpler conclusion: physics.

Bejan's new book, "The Physics of Life," (St. Martin's Press/2016) argues that everything follows an evolutionary path, whether it be a human being or a flight pattern, and therefore can be defined as living and breathing things.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Bejan, professor of mechanical engineering at Duke University, about "The Physics of Life."​

