The Ant Man

The trail of ants across the kitchen counter may be a nuisance to some, but to biologist Adrian Smith, it is a fascinating phenomenon full of mystery. Smith studies the evolution of different ants and their social patterns. He also films the insects to document their intriguing characteristics.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Smith, director of the Evolutionary Biology & Behavior Research Lab at the Museum of Natural Sciences. Smith speaks at the Museum’s Science café on Thursday evening.

