The State of Things

The Ant Man

Adrian Smith
Adrian Smith

Biologist Adrian Smith, also known as "the Ant Man," studies social insect chemical communication.

The trail of ants across the kitchen counter may be a nuisance to some, but to biologist Adrian Smith, it is a fascinating phenomenon full of mystery. Smith studies the evolution of different ants and their social patterns. He also films the insects to document their intriguing characteristics.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Smith, director of the Evolutionary Biology & Behavior Research Lab at the Museum of Natural Sciences. Smith speaks at the Museum’s Science café on Thursday evening.

Check out some of his YouTube videos:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ylsLPjDjZ3Q

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYX4NvK4XOc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jkz0L31oEZM

Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
