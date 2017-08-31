Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Beyond The Galapagos: What Was In ‘Darwin’s Backyard’

darwinfullrs.png
Courtesy of James Costa
/

There is no doubt that Charles Darwin’s trip to the Galapagos Islands in the 1830s changed his life’s work. It  put him on the path to develop his game-changing theory of evolution. But Darwin’s observations were not isolated to one exploration. For years after his pivotal excursion, Darwin conducted unorthodox and innovative experiments to test his speculations, and he often did so in his own backyard. 

In his forthcoming book, James Costa examines Darwin’s personal history and how his drive to observe the natural world and collaborate with others led to theories that changed the study of biology.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Costa, professor of biology at Western Carolina University, about his book “Darwin’s Backyard: How Small Experiments Led to a Big Theory” (W. W. Norton & Company/2017). Costa speaks at Malaprop’s Bookstore in Asheville on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJames CostaCharles DarwinGalapagos IslandsEvolutionBiologyWestern Carolina University'Darwins Backyard: How Small Experiments Lef to a Big Theory'
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio