The criminal justice system puts prisoners out of sight and out of mind for the public. But the recently published book “Crimson Letters: Voices from…
Visual artist Sherrill Roland spent 10 months in prison for a crime he did not commit. What kept him going was a quest to fulfill his dream of going to…
The North Carolina Supreme Court banned the state from reinstating the death sentence on a Black man named Marcus Robinson last Friday. Robinson was…
This week in state politics: North Carolina lawmakers failed to override the governor's vetoes so that gyms and skating rinks that were shutdown because…
A new state criminal justice panel formed in the wake of George Floyd's killing had its first meeting this week. The North Carolina Task Force for Racial…
Where is the data on police violence? Every time a law enforcement officer uses a weapon, they submit a report justifying use of force. Police department…
Andrea Circle Bear was eight months pregnant and serving a two-year sentence for a drug charge when she became the first female federal prisoner to die…