Racial Injustice And Law Enforcement

Governor Roy Cooper’s Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice has recommended 125 initiatives to make policing and prosecution more just. However, Dawn Blagrove of the advocacy group Emancipate NC criticizes task force co-chair and North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein directly for inaction on police accountability. Host Dave DeWitt gets the details of the recommendations and the criticisms from WUNC reporter Jason deBruyn, who interviewed Stein.