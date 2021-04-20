Bringing The World Home To You

Tested Podcast

Racial Injustice And Law Enforcement

Published April 20, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT
Host Dave DeWitt talks to WUNC reporter Jason deBruyn about the recommendations from the governor's Task Force on Racial Equity in Criminal Justice — and the criticisms of them.

Governor Roy Cooper’s Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice has recommended 125 initiatives to make policing and prosecution more just. However, Dawn Blagrove of the advocacy group Emancipate NC criticizes task force co-chair and North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein directly for inaction on police accountability. Host Dave DeWitt gets the details of the recommendations and the criticisms from WUNC reporter Jason deBruyn, who interviewed Stein.

Dave DeWitt
Dave DeWitt is WUNC's Feature News Editor. As an editor, reporter, and producer he's covered politics, environment, education, sports, and a wide range of other topics.
Rebecca Martinez
Rebecca Martinez produces podcasts at WUNC. She’s been at the station since 2013, when she produced Morning Edition and reported for newscasts and radio features. Rebecca also serves on WUNC’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accountability (IDEA) Committee.
