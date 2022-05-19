Nada Merghani is a rising senior at North Carolina Central University. While working on her Mass Communication degree, she also performs as a spoken word Poet and community organizer focusing on food equity. Merghani is the founder of Feed the Movement CLT, an organization based in Charlotte, that has provided meals groceries and mutual aid funds directly to individuals in need since 2020. She recently joined WUNC's 2022 spring internship cohort to build her radio journalism skills within each department at WUNC.