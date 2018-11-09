Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Political Junkie: Sessions Ousted And Midterm Analysis

04_daytime_election_photos.jpg

  The headlines shifted quickly this week from analysis of the historic midterm elections to news that Jeff Sessions was ousted from the White House. Political Junkie Ken Rudin talks about the fast week in political news, including the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

Whittaker, who has been outspoken about diminishing Mueller’s power, is now in charge of the investigation into Russian meddling. Will he exert that power or recuse himself as the Democrats have asked? Plus, Republicans in North Carolina lost their supermajority even with gerrymandered districts. What message does that send to Republicans locally and nationally? Rudin talks with host Frank Stasio about the mixed message voters sent, the races that are still too close to call, and the wave of new faces coming to Congress next year.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio