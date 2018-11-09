The Political Junkie: Sessions Ousted And Midterm Analysis

The headlines shifted quickly this week from analysis of the historic midterm elections to news that Jeff Sessions was ousted from the White House. Political Junkie Ken Rudin talks about the fast week in political news, including the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

Whittaker, who has been outspoken about diminishing Mueller’s power, is now in charge of the investigation into Russian meddling. Will he exert that power or recuse himself as the Democrats have asked? Plus, Republicans in North Carolina lost their supermajority even with gerrymandered districts. What message does that send to Republicans locally and nationally? Rudin talks with host Frank Stasio about the mixed message voters sent, the races that are still too close to call, and the wave of new faces coming to Congress next year.