The Revamp Of Voter ID In North Carolina

Last week North Carolina state legislators filed a proposal that would ask voters to decide whether a photo ID requirement should be added to the state’s constitutional qualifications to vote. Voters won’t necessarily see more details before deciding on the proposed constitutional amendment. Lawmakers would add those details later in a separate bill.

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest attempt to pass a voter ID law in North Carolina. He also shares updates on what bills lawmakers are trying to pass before the short session winds down, including a trend of gutting existing bills and replacing them with a combination of brand-new legislation and pieces from other stalled bills. Tiberii also previews other proposed constitutional amendments.