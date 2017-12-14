Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Two Women Recount Going To School In Durham During Integration

Cover of 'Going to School in Black and White'
Cindy Waszak Geary and LaHoma Smith Romocki
/

A few years ago, Cindy Waszak Geary and LaHoma Smith Romocki were sitting together in their writing group when they realized that not only did they both grow up in Durham, but they went to the same high school during a period of racial integration in the early 1970s.

So Geary, a white woman, and Romocki, a black woman, decided to compare their experiences in Durham’s public school system. Their conversations led to a new memoir, “Going to School in Black and White: A Dual Memoir of Desegregation” (Torchflame Books/2017).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Geary and Romocki about writing a joint memoir and the ways in which integration shaped their education and experiences of the nation’s public education system.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsCindy Waszak GearyLaHoma Smith Romocki'Going to School in Black and White: A Dual memior of Desegregation'DurhamDesegregationRaceintegration
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio