Two Women Recount Going To School In Durham During Integration

A few years ago, Cindy Waszak Geary and LaHoma Smith Romocki were sitting together in their writing group when they realized that not only did they both grow up in Durham, but they went to the same high school during a period of racial integration in the early 1970s.

So Geary, a white woman, and Romocki, a black woman, decided to compare their experiences in Durham’s public school system. Their conversations led to a new memoir, “Going to School in Black and White: A Dual Memoir of Desegregation” (Torchflame Books/2017).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Geary and Romocki about writing a joint memoir and the ways in which integration shaped their education and experiences of the nation’s public education system.