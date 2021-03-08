-
Former mayor of Durham, Wensell “Wense” Grabarek, died on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the age of 100.Grabarek entered office just as the Civil Rights movement…
-
Former mayor of Durham, Wensell “Wense” Grabarek, died on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the age of 100.Grabarek entered office just as the Civil Rights movement…
-
LeRoy Frasier, who along with his brother and another high school student was among the first African-American undergraduate students to successfully…
-
A few years ago, Cindy Waszak Geary and LaHoma Smith Romocki were sitting together in their writing group when they realized that not only did they both…
-
A few years ago, Cindy Waszak Geary and LaHoma Smith Romocki were sitting together in their writing group when they realized that not only did they both…
-
Over the last couple of decades, many of North Carolina’s public schools have become increasingly segregated. But in Franklin County, it’s a different…
-
Franklin County Public Schools are one of a handful of districts in the state bound by court desegregation orders. The federal orders are what helps keeps…
-
Jim Grimsley was an 11-year-old boy growing up in Jones County, North Carolina, when the first black children enrolled in his all-white school.It was more…
-
Jim Grimsley was an 11-year-old boy growing up in Jones County, North Carolina, when the first black children enrolled in his all-white school.It was more…
-
From Ferguson to Baltimore, events have unfolded across the country with race at center stage.American media coverage has reported on protests and…