integration

Before the University of North Carolina at Greensboro was a thriving liberal arts school filled with rich and diverse voices, it was Woman’s College. When…
A few years ago, Cindy Waszak Geary and LaHoma Smith Romocki were sitting together in their writing group when they realized that not only did they both…
Rupert Nacoste served in the U.S. Navy during military race riots in the 1970s. His commanding officers chose him to facilitate conversations about race…
The report by the Equal Justice Initiative says that the number of victims in the American South was more than 20 percent higher than was thought, and that the phenomenon was a form of terrorism.
North Carolina coaching legend Dean Smith died this weekend. As a coach for the Tar Heels men's basketball team, he won two national championships, his…
Charlie Sifford, the first black golfer to hold a PGA Tour card, has died at age 92. Decades after he started in golf as a caddy, he was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame.