The State of Things

A Flurry Of State Bills Includes Wind Energy Moratorium

North Carolina State Legislative Office Building.
W Edward Callis III
/
Wikimedia Commons

State lawmakers are rushing to tackle a large number of bills in an effort to wrap up their legislative session for summer break. One of the top priorities for Republican legislators was to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget bill. That override passed through the House with a 76-43 vote on Wednesday. 

Meanwhile a Senate version of a renewable-energy bill calls for a moratorium on wind energy permits for the next four years. Disagreements over that bill have sent it into closed-door negotiations. Legislators also decided to postpone a vote to redraw judicial districts.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the political news of the week.

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
