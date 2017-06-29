A Flurry Of State Bills Includes Wind Energy Moratorium

State lawmakers are rushing to tackle a large number of bills in an effort to wrap up their legislative session for summer break. One of the top priorities for Republican legislators was to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget bill. That override passed through the House with a 76-43 vote on Wednesday.

Meanwhile a Senate version of a renewable-energy bill calls for a moratorium on wind energy permits for the next four years. Disagreements over that bill have sent it into closed-door negotiations. Legislators also decided to postpone a vote to redraw judicial districts.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the political news of the week.