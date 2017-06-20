Bringing The World Home To You

​Senate and House Leaders Settle On A Budget For North Carolina

Yesterday evening, the North Carolina Senate and House leaders reached an agreement over how to spend and raise state funds. The compromise deal lays out a 3.3 percent increase in teacher pay for the coming year, and raises pay for most other state employees by $1,000. 

Tax cuts were a major point of the budget negotiations between the state House and Senate. The budget includes a plan to reduce the corporate and personal income tax rate, and raise the standard deduction. The Senate’s proposed cuts to the University of North Carolina’s School of Law would be significantly clawed back. In the policy realm, the new budget compromise also includes “Raise the Age” legislation for juvenile criminal offenders.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC's Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the politics behind the numbers.

