The State of Things

A Bookworm Turned HIV Specialist, Meet Dr. Lisa Hightow-Weidman

Lisa Hightow-Weidman, her wife Jen, and their three kids Jacob, Stella and Nathan.
Courtesy of Lisa Hightow-Weidman
Lisa Hightow-Weidman as a young kid with her brother Brad.
Courtesy of Lisa Hightow-Weidman
Lisa Hightow-Weidman as a first grader in her class photograph.
Courtesy of Lisa Hightow-Weidman
Dr. Lisa Hightow-Weidman speaking at the International AIDS Meeting in South Africa in 2016.
Courtesy of Lisa Hightow-Weidman
Lisa Hightow-Weidman (R) with her wife Jen on their wedding day in October 2013.
Courtesy of Lisa Hightow-Weidman
Lisa Hightow-Weidman with her father and brother.
Courtesy of Lisa Hightow-Weidman

Lisa Hightow-Weidman grew up with her nose always in a book. She majored in English in college and had aspirations of becoming a writer.

After a stint as an EMT, she decided to take her life in a different direction. Hightow-Weidman joined the Air Force to pay for medical school at the University of Virginia but was eventually honorably discharged when she was open about her sexuality. As a young medical student, she treated a gay man who had gone blind from HIV-related complications, and the incident became a turning point in her career.

Hightow-Weidman now brings her passion for understanding people and commitment to the LGBT community together in her job as an infectious diseases specialist. In her position at UNC-Chapel Hill, she helped discover that the HIV epidemic in the South was growing among young black men who have sex with men and designed behavioral interventions for individuals disproportionately affected by the disease. Host Frank Stasio talks with Dr. Lisa Hightow-Weidman, associate professor of medicine at the UNC Institute For Global Health and Infectious Disease and director of the BAT Lab (Behavior and Technology), about her life and career.​

This is a rebroadcast. The original air date was February 6, 2017.

 

 

