-
Mandatory masks, strict discipline and rigorous testing have helped the academies, including West Point and Annapolis, welcome students back to campus. Can other schools learn from their example?
-
Advocates are calling attention to statistics that show Black airmen are brought up for punishment more often than their white counterparts. The Air...
-
The U.S. Senate has backed away from a proposal to close military bases for now, but that is not stopping some communities from planning ahead for the…
-
The U.S. Senate has backed away from a proposal to close military bases for now, but that is not stopping some communities from planning ahead for the…
-
Lisa Hightow-Weidman grew up with her nose always in a book. She majored in English in college and had aspirations of becoming a writer. After a stint as…
-
Lisa Hightow-Weidman grew up with her nose always in a book. She majored in English in college and had aspirations of becoming a writer. After a stint as…
-
North Carolina’s Congressional delegation is vowing to continue its two-year fight to save Fort Bragg's 440th Airlift Wing.The Pentagon took a big step…
-
The Veterans Treatment Court model is now up and running in North Carolina. Harnett County opened the first one.It's designed for military veterans who…
-
Sharon Smith is taking two months to walk North Carolina's Mountain to the Sea Trail, which is more than 1,000 miles long and crosses the entire…
-
After an unexpected pregnancy, an F-16 pilot gets reassigned to a desk job: flying drones from an armchair in a windowless trailer in Nevada.The pilot is…