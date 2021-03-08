UNC School of Medicine

-
As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations trend upward in nearly every region of the country, health experts are sounding the alarm for a surge in the…
-
Throughout his career, Dr. Charles van der Horst has always prioritized close relationships with his patients. He was on the front lines of the AIDS…
-
Throughout his career, Dr. Charles van der Horst has always prioritized close relationships with his patients. He was on the front lines of the AIDS…
-
The average age of heart attacks is declining according to new research. A recent study published in the journal Circulation shows that a higher…
-
The average age of heart attacks is declining according to new research. A recent study published in the journal Circulation shows that a higher…
-
When Melina Kibbe took the helm of the department of surgery at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in 2016, she was only the 15th woman…
-
When Melina Kibbe took the helm of the department of surgery at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in 2016, she was only the 15th woman…
-
While incarcerated it is a constitutional right for inmates to receive medical care. But what happens when inmates are released and no longer have access…
-
While incarcerated it is a constitutional right for inmates to receive medical care. But what happens when inmates are released and no longer have access…
-
The number of teen athletes who have knee surgery to reconstruct a torn anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL, is on the rise, and girls have seen the…