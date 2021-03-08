-
As COVID-19 swept through the South, Mel Prince watched with alarm as some of the HIV positive patients she helps in the rural Black Belt stopped showing…
Service members with HIV are suing the military over a longstanding policy that prohibits them from deploying or commissioning as officers.
According to the United Nations, more people are living with HIV than have died since the epidemic began in the 1980s. There have been large medical and…
A patient at Duke Hospital is doing well after a groundbreaking organ transplant. The university says Stanley Boling is the first HIV-positive person in…
Lisa Hightow-Weidman grew up with her nose always in a book. She majored in English in college and had aspirations of becoming a writer. After a stint as…
Craig McLaughlin was given 12 years to live when he was born with hemophilia in 1957. With the help of developments in medicine and some good fortune,…
Scientists have set their sights on finding a cure for AIDS. At the opening of the International AIDS Society conference in Vancouver, AIDS researchers…