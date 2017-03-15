‘The Miraculous And The Mundane’ Explores How A Family Deals With Disease

In the new play “The Miraculous and the Mundane,” an African-American family in Durham must readjust their lives when the family’s patriarch begins to show signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

Percy Nelson has worked hard to provide for his children, but his health issues begin to fracture the family’s stability.



Host Frank Stasio talks about the play with playwright Howard Craft and actors Lakeisha Coffey and Ron Lee McGill. “The Miraculous and the Mundane” is on stage at Manbites Dog Theater in Durham from Thursday, March 23 through Saturday, April 1.