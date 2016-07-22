Bringing The World Home To You

NBA Pulls All-Star Game From Charlotte As National And Local Campaigns Ramp Up

The economic fall-out from House Bill 2 could play into the upcoming gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. Pat McCrory, above, and Democratic challenger Roy Cooper.

The NBA announced that the 2017 All-Star Game will not be held in Charlotte as planned.

The decision comes after state lawmakers did not make enough changes to the law known as House Bill 2 to satisfy the league. It could cost the state more than $100 million in economic impact and the decision will be a factor in the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. Pat McCrory and Democratic challenger Roy Cooper.

Meanwhile, as the Republican National Convention wraps up and the presidential campaigns get into full swing, how will Donald Trump market himself to the people of North Carolina? And how will Hillary Clinton try to appeal to the Tar Heel State at next week's Democratic Convention?

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol bureau chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest fallout from HB2 and presidential campaign strategies in North Carolina.

