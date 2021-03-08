-
The owners of homes built by Habitat for Humanity tend to be in frontline and essential service occupations hit especially hard by the pandemic. Now, Habitat homeowners are having a harder time paying their mortgage. The organization’s Charlotte office reports that about 330 are behind in their mortgage payments – about triple the amount from a year ago.
Mecklenburg County officials said they expect to move more than 200 people to shelters or hotel rooms — exceeding original estimates of 150 —by the time homeless camps near uptown Charlotte are shut down Friday. And the question over whose responsibility it is to clear the camps turned contentious between the city of Charlotte and the county.
This time last year, thousands of families were visiting huge "choice fairs" and spiling into schools across the Charlotte region for tours and open houses. But now the application season coincides with a resurgent pandemic.
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will visit North Carolina on Wednesday, almost a week after canceling a visit due to COVID-19…
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to rename Vance High School in honor of Charlotte civil rights lawyer Julius Chambers.
Four people who were at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials in Mecklenburg County…
The attorney for a North Carolina man who has spent 44 years in prison for a rape he says he didn't commit will be freed.The Charlotte Observer reported…
President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Mills River, North Carolina on Monday.The president is slated to visit a Farmers to Families Food Box program…
State officials have been preparing for a major spike in mail-in ballots since the initial COVID-19 lockdown in March. North Carolina will be the first…
Voters under 40 will be close to 40% of North Carolina's electorate this fall and its most racially diverse voting bloc. The pandemic weighs heavily on those determined to defeat President Trump.