Dr. Bernice King leans into her legacy as CEO of The King Center. Plus, Daphne Fama's debut novel, 'House of Monstrous Women."

0:01:00

Bernice King, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter, leans into her legacy at The King Center

Leoneda Inge chats with Dr. Bernice King, the youngest child of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, to discuss her family’s legacy, her work as a social justice strategist and the work of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Change amid a changing political climate.

Dr. Bernice King, strategist, peace advocate and CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change

0:33:00

Daphne Fama's debut novel, 'House of Monstrous Women"

Leoneda Inge talks to Greensboro native Daphne Fama about her debut gothic horror novel, House of Monstrous Women. The novel is set in the Philippines in 1986 and draws on Fama’s childhood experiences of listening to Filipino folklore. She talks about the experience of crafting the book, including researching black magic in the Philippines.

Daphne Fama, author of “House of Monstrous Women”