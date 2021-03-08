2016 Gubernatorial Election

-
A North Carolina appeals court on Tuesday upheld the legality of a legislative session Republicans quickly called in December 2016 to push through laws…
-
It took 28 days.Following weeks of unfounded voter fraud allegations, conspiracy theories that the legislature could intervene in the outcome, and…
-
North Carolina's State Board of Elections has ordered Durham County to recount tens of thousands of ballots cast during early voting, reversing the…
-
In the North Carolina General Assembly, the GOP retained veto-proof majorities in both chambers thanks at least in part to gerrymandered legislative…
-
While Roy Cooper finished election night with more votes, the race for governor is far from over.With all 2,704 North Carolina precincts reporting, Cooper…
-
If Roy Cooper holds on to defeat Pat McCrory for North Carolina's governor, it will be in large part because of voters who came out with that race – not…
-
Roy Cooper widened his fundraising lead over Pat McCrory in the third quarter, according to campaign finance disclosures.During the quarter, Cooper, the…
-
The presidential race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will top the ballot for voters this November. But other races will also be important to…
-
The top three candidates in the race for governor are ready to square off in one last debate. Republican incumbent Pat McCrory, Democrat Roy Cooper and…
-
With his back against the political ropes, Governor Pat McCrory was ready for a fight on Tuesday night. The Republican incumbent looked energized,…